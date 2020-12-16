Airbnb cracks down on ‘party houses’ throughout Triad; 17 listings suspended

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Airbnb is cracking down on “party houses” throughout the Triad, according to a Wednesday news release.
Airbnb said 17 listings across the region received complaints or otherwise violated policies about parties and events. These listings have been suspended from the platform.
This decision comes as Airbnb implements a ban on parties at Airbnb listings across the world until further notice. The global ban on “party houses” went into effect in 2019.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb. “By sharing out these actions today, we hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line which helps to strengthen the enforcement of our global party ban.”
Airbnb says hosts must take steps to prevent unauthorized parties like setting clear house rules, explaining quiet hours and communicating with guests.
Beginning Dec. 3, guests without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to make one-night reservations on entire-home listings for New Years Eve.
