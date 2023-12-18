(WJW) – More than 300,000 air fryers sold at popular retail stores like Walmart, Target, and Kohls, are being recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Empower Brands is recalling two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer after dozens of reported malfunctions.

The alert states that the plastic connector, which can be used to combine two food baskets inside of the units, can break during use and pose a burn hazard.

Empower has received 41 reports of breakage and three reports of burns, according to the CPSC.

The recall applies to air fryers labeled: PowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryer models DUAF-005 and DUAF-10.

Consumers can find a model number on the bottom of each unit or the unit’s power cord.

The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors between Aug. 2021 through Oct. 2023, retailing for between $60 and $190, depending on the model.

Recalled units should no longer be used, and consumers can receive a full refund. Visit the recall website for more details.