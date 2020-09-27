Aggravated assaults on the rise in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three shootings happened in Greensboro less than five hours apart.

Greensboro police told FOX8 they’re seeing an increase in aggravated assaults across the city.

Drewsbury Drive, Lees Chapel Road and Phillips Avenu are -the scenes of three Friday night shootings.

Jeffrey Gray didn’t hear the gunshots but did see police and crime scene investigators in his Drewsbury neighborhood and thought it was unusual.

“It’s kind of alarming to see stuff like that. It just seems like a pretty quiet neighborhood. That’s why we moved here,” Gray said.

A Greensboro police spokesperson told FOX8 the department is seeing a 10% increase in aggravated assaults throughout the city.

As of Sept. 20, there have been 1,386 aggravated assaults, compared to 1,197 the same time last year.

In nearly 900 of the aggravated assaults there was a firearm present, compared to 815 last year, but that doesn’t mean the firearm was used.

“I hate to see it. I don’t know if it’s the economy or what making people act stupid,” Gray said.

Gray worries about his four young children.

“It kind of makes me want to make sure I keep a strong watch on them when they’re outside now,” Gray stated.

Greensboro police don’t believe the increase in incidents is connected to the pandemic.