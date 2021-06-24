After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has named a longtime legislative lobbyist and policy adviser on environmental issues as his next secretary for the environment.

Cooper’s choice of Elisabeth Biser on Thursday comes three weeks after Senate Republicans voted down Cooper’s appointment of Dionne Delli-Gatti as secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality.

They said her reticence during a confirmation hearing about Cooper’s natural gas policy disqualified her. Delli-Gatti’s rejection marked the first such no-confirmation result for a governor since the advise-and-consent law took effect.

Cooper wants a second-term replacement for Michael Regan, who’s now U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator.