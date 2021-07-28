After October march ended in tear gas, arrests, Alamance County reverend’s trial begins; Crump schedules press conference

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, The Reverend Greg Drumwright, right, greets people at the memorial site for George Floyd in Minneapolis. Greg Drumwright, a minister at the Citadel Church & Campus Ministries, helped organize a group of Black fans to attend the NASCAR race at Talladega and support driver Bubba Wallace. Drumwright now hopes he can become an advocate of change for NASCAR.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The trial for Reverend Gregory Drumwright, a local pastor and national activist, is set to begin Wednesday in Alamance County.

Drumwright organized the October 31 march to the polls in Graham, NC. The march made national headlines after police broke up the event with pepper spray and arrested several marchers, including Drumwright.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is coming to the Piedmont to represent Drumwright in the case. The charges against the reverend were not filed until several weeks after the march.

Drumwright and his legal representation will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday outside the Alamance County Courthouse.

Drumwright is an Alamance County native and an advocate for criminal justice reform and nonviolent protests against inequality.

Protestors have been rallying in Graham demanding the release of the video footage of that October march from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department and Graham Police Department, and say they will continue protesting until the footage is released.

A judge ruled the footage be released by June 25, but Graham police appealed and delayed the release.