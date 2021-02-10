After more than 50 years Mr. K’s ice cream shop, a Charlotte staple, is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte staple is officially on the market. Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream in South End is up for sale. Despite what some might think, the owner says it’s not because of COVID-19.

The ice cream shop opened in 1967 and has sold itself on keeping things simple with mouth-watering burgers, fries, and ice cream.

Mr. K, whose real name is Theodore Karres, moved to the U.S. from Greece, eventually settling in Charlotte and opening up shop. However, George Dizes has owned the family business for 23 years and he said he’s considered selling it for a while now.

Throughout the years, the family has carried on the Charlotte tradition, but when Dizes’ wife passed away two years ago, running it just wasn’t the same.

For that reason, and to concentrate on his own health, Dizes decided to sell Mr. K’s. He and his customers hope the next owner decides to keep the tradition alive.

“It would be missed if it’s gone, but if there’s a new owner, it would hope they would keep that feeling of joy that it brings to all the customers that come here now,” one customer told FOX 46.

Mr. K’s was one of the few businesses that still had power after Hurricane Hugo hit charlotte in 1989 and they kept their doors open to serve the community.

In 2010, Charlotte Center City Partners chose Mr. K’s to receive the settlers award, which recognizes a pioneering spirit in the city.

Now, its current owner hopes whoever buys this place, can continue to carry the torch.

“That would be my hope is to see this place to continue and to be a staple in this community,” he said.

The list price for the restaurant is $260,000. The building is 1400 sq. ft. and the lot, belongs to someone else. According to the county website, it’s SBLVD Sparta LLC. The owner of Mr. K’s tells FOX 46 that their lease, however, is good for 10 to 11 years.