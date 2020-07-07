After 7 homicides within a week, Greensboro police chief addresses crime in the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following a violent night with three reported shootings hours apart in Greensboro, Police Chief Brian James called for an end to the violence.

Chief James explained that so far in 2020, officers have responded to 29 homicides.

“We’re in uncharted territories. In my time with the police department over 24 years, we’ve never seen this many homicides at this point in the year. I remember a time when the 20s would have been our total number for the year,” he said.

One of the latest victims, Cincere Graves was shot and killed on West Barton Street early Tuesday morning. Graves was 16 years old.

“I’ve been 16 before. It could have been me,” Chief James said. “Who knows what his future may have been? It’s just sad for the entire community, and as I mentioned, the families.”

He said the department will continue to look at ways to adjust resources in neighborhoods and find ways to improve relationships in communities that are most affected.

“We certainly can’t be everywhere all the time, but often times looking at the information that’s out there, everything that happens someone knows who did it,” Chief James said. “And that may be solved with us having better relationships with the community. They feel like they can trust us by calling us or at least call Crimestoppers or Gunstoppers and give us that information.”

He asked shooters to put the down the guns and find other ways to resolve issues.

“You’re killing our future. You’re killing members of our community, and you’re destroying families,” he said.

He said one of the injured victims this week was 15-years-old and was expected to survive.

The chief of police encouraged anyone with information about shootings on West Barton Street, Andrew Street and North O’Henry Boulevard to come forward.

He said it’s too soon to say if any of the shootings are connected.