After 54 years, Mr. K’s iconic ice cream shop closes its doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South End staple is now closed. Mr. K’s served its last customers on Friday after serving the community for 54 years.

Long lines were wrapped around the popular iconic ice cream shop all day on Friday. The shop was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. but it had to shut its doors early due to running out of food.

“You have to support your local businesses,” one patron told FOX 46 Charlotte. “This is a wonderful establishment, I love these people so much, so it’s hard to watch them go.”

The person who received the last hamburger of the day told FOX 46 they stood in line for two hours.

Since 1967, Mr. K’s has been serving up delicious hamburgers and ice cream to Charlotteans. The big question remains. What will happen to the location now that it’s closed?

The owner of Mr. K’s tells FOX 46 they plan to retire and the new owners of the building want to turn the shop into a pizzeria.