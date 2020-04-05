Affidavit reveals new information about disappearance, murder of Gannon Stauch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An affidavit reveals new information about how investigators believe Colorado boy Gannon Stauch was murdered, KRDO reports.

They accuse his stepmother of killing the 11-year-old.

Letecia Stauch is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence as well as other crimes.

In a 32-page arrest affidavit for Letecia, investigators detail lies, cover-ups and a murder, including pictures of the crime scene, GPS tracking, and physical blood evidence.

Gannon was murdered the same day he was reported missing, according to authorities.

Before calling 911 to report Gannon missing, Leticia sent a text message to her 17-year-old daughter asking her to buy cleaning supplies.

Investigators believe those same supplies were used to clean up blood in their home.

Despite her alleged efforts, examiners found more than 50 droplets of blood in Gannon's room.

More blood mapped out a trail leading from his room in the basement to the garage and eventually to Letecia's car.

They say Gannon’s body remained there for nearly 24 hours.

The car was parked at the Colorado Springs Airport until the following night.

On Jan. 28, a GPS locator on Letecia's car led authorities to the area where detectives think she dumped Gannon's remains and other evidence.

While the community searched for Gannon, Letecia was questioned by authorities, whom she had been avoiding.

It was on that day she changed her story from Gannon playing at a friend's house to a tale of being raped at gunpoint before Gannon was taken by her alleged attacker.

Investigators looked into these allegations and determined they were false.

Letecia showed no signs of injury and never called authorities to report the attack.

Throughout the document, investigators note the changes in her alibi.

During a wire-tapped call between her and her husband, she changes her story again.

This time she says she avoided running over a man lying in the middle of the road who then jumped in the car before raping her and abducting Gannon.

When Letecia heard about the searches going on, she changed her story again.

She told detectives that had Gannon fallen off his bike and injured his head before being abducted.

The affidavit was written before Gannon's remains were found, so it's still unclear how his body ended up in Florida.