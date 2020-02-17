Adult taken to hospital after overnight shootings in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gunshots were fired into two Winston-Salem homes overnight, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a report of a gunshot at Woodvale Drive and Konnoak Drive.

Police say no one appeared to have been hit, and there were no suspects or witnesses.

At 12:51 a.m., officers were called to another shooting on the 2300 block of Montrose Avenue.

At the scene, police found an adult suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Officers have no suspects or witnesses, and police believe the victim was not the target. Police say this could be a random crime.