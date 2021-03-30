Adult, juvenile face charges after 4-year-old injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are facing charges after a shooting injured a 4-year-old in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 9:27 p.m., police responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of New Hope Lane.

Winston-Salem police said a car drove by a crowd and someone in the car shot into the crowd.

At the scene, officers found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by several gunshots.

Police learned that a 4-year-old was taken to a local hospital by an adult.

Officers went to the hospital and found out that the child had been shot in the upper arm. The injury was not life-threatening.

Police said following an investigation, they believe Demus Ramsey, 19, of Mount Airy, was the driver of the suspect vehicle and a juvenile passenger fired the shots.

Ramsey is charged with accessory after the fact. He was taken into custody and is being held in the Forsyth County jail under a $7,500 bond.

The juvenile suspect has been identified and a secure custody order has been issued. Additional charges may be forthcoming for the juvenile, police said.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.