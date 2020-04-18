Addresses of COVID-19 patients accessible for emergency responders in times of service

BURLINGTON, N.C. — As a way to reduce the risk of exposure for emergency responders, health departments across the country and sharing the address of COVID-19 patients with first responders.

The “data-sharing” is in according with Health and Human Services, who drew up guidelines to ensure that people’s privacy would be not be invaded.

Since Jan. 31, emergency responders across the county have raised their awareness about COVID-19. In many cases, these same people were the first to interact with a positive patient.

“I compare this to a situation to where we get a call for service and we have a suspect who is out there doing some type of crime,” Burlington Assistant Chief of Police Brian Long explained about dealing with the coronavirus. “In those cases, you can see the suspect. In this case, you can’t see the virus.”

The Burlington Police Department has a similar set up seen to multiple departments across the Triad.

After a person test positive for the virus, they fill out a list of paperwork given to them by their health care provider.

The local health department then receives that information.

A designated person from each local health department then contacts a designated individual at the local dispatch center.

That individual is only given the address where a positive COVID-19 patient lives. They are not given the person’s name, medical history or contact information.

The individual then logs that address into the emergency responders computer system and “flags it.” That means, a note is made next to the address. The flag is only raised, and the information is only visible if a call for service comes from that address.

Long is a high-ranking member of the police department and said he doesn’t even have access to this information.

“Even internally, there is not list that we hold inside the department that we pass out every morning. The officer in the field would be notified to put on the protective equipment,” Long said.

If a call for service is made, the responding officers will get a notification to alert them that a person at the location tested positive for the virus.

“It allows them to know what they’re going into and to get their PPE gear,” Long said.

The “flag” and data on the location is only able to be deleted when the local health department notifies the individual at the respected dispatch center that the patient is no longer infected.

“A long as there is a high level or potential of infection in our community, I think this process will stick around,” Long said. “Police departments are suffering from cross-contamination and contamination across the country. They’re starting to see impacts on their staff. We don’t want that locally.”