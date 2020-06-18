Additional campgrounds and recreation areas open in Pisgah National Forest

The Pisgah National Forest has opened additional campgrounds and recreation areas, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

In the Appalachian Ranger District, Roan Mountain and the following sites operated by FIND Outdoors have opened: Black Mountain Campground, Briar Bottom Group Campground, and Carolina Hemlocks Campground, Picnic Area, and Trailhead.

In the Pisgah Ranger District, the following have opened: Looking Glass Falls and Picnic Area, Pink Beds Picnic Area, Stony Fork Picnic Area, Sycamore Flats Picnic Area, Coontree Picnic Area, US 276 Picnic Areas, and Wash Creek Road (FSR 5000).

For updates, visit www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc.

The Forest Service is reopening sites in phases using a site-by-site approach, including assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety, according to the release.

“The agency is committed to maximizing public access while ensuring the safety and well-being of employees, partners, and volunteers. We are working closely with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopening sites,” the release said.

Visitors are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus, click here.