Additional arrest made in 2019 High Point homicide case

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional arrest has been made in connection with a 2019 homicide case, according to a news release from High Point police.

Johnny Demarcus Sewell, 26, of High Point, is now charged with first-degree murder.

On May 23, 2019, Cameron N. Owens, 23, of Greensboro, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a black car outside an apartment complex on Druid Street.

Bryce D. Stanback, 25, of High Point; Justice S. McLaurin, 26, of High Point; J’Mariuis D. Howze Jr., 23, of High Point; Iyanna M. Brown, 26, of High Point; and Carrie V. Graves, 27, of High Point, have all previously been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

High Point police said Sewell left the High Point area after the shooting.

He was arrested on Wednesday in Alexandra, Louisiana, by U.S. Marshals.