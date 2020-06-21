Actress Sophia Bush offers to raise funds for new statues in Wilmington if Confederate statues are removed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Actress Sophia Bush encouraged her supporters on social media to sign a petition that calls for the Confederate monuments in Wilmington to be removed.

Bush was one of the stars of One Tree Hill, which filmed in Wilmington, and said she and co-star Hilarie Burton would help raise money to bring new memorials to NC of “real Wilmington heroes.”

Bush mentioned possibly throwing a fundraiser at Wilmington’s Thalian Hall once it’s safe for people to gather in large groups again

“The Confederacy lasted 4.5 years … One Tree Hill?? LASTED NINE! Let’s use our decade long love affair with modern day Wilmington to help push leaders like Mayor Bill Saffo to tell a more full and equal history. Sign the petition. Let’s take these icons of hatred down,” Bush wrote on Instagram.

You can see the petition here.