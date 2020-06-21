Watch live
Actress Sophia Bush offers to raise funds for new statues in Wilmington if Confederate statues are removed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Actress Sophia Bush encouraged her supporters on social media to sign a petition that calls for the Confederate monuments in Wilmington to be removed.

Bush was one of the stars of One Tree Hill, which filmed in Wilmington, and said she and co-star Hilarie Burton would help raise money to bring new memorials to NC of “real Wilmington heroes.”

Bush mentioned possibly throwing a fundraiser at Wilmington’s Thalian Hall once it’s safe for people to gather in large groups again

“The Confederacy lasted 4.5 years … One Tree Hill?? LASTED NINE! Let’s use our decade long love affair with modern day Wilmington to help push leaders like Mayor Bill Saffo to tell a more full and equal history. Sign the petition. Let’s take these icons of hatred down,” Bush wrote on Instagram.

You can see the petition here.

Do any of you know about the massacre of 1898 in Wilmington? It is a horrific, brutal event, that was hidden away for too long … The morning of November 10, 1898 the Wilmington Massacre began. It’s a grotesque piece of our beloved’s town’s history that was buried for decades … Now, the population of Wilmington in 1898 was 50% black. It was a thriving community, full of businesses and families, land owners, and democratically elected officials in office in federal government. White supremacists didn’t like this. A mob of 400 white supremacists swept town, first burning Alexander Manly’s “Daily Record” newspaper to the ground, as was a common practice of violence against many black-owned papers in the South. The fire was the beginning of an assault that took place seven blocks east of the Cape Fear River. At least 60 black people were murdered. Their locally elected government officials were run off, government was overthrown, and replaced with white supremacists. And Wilmington is FULL of Confederate statues that “memorialize” this horrific violence, y’all. They stand at Third St. and Market St., Third and Dock, and even in the Oakdale Cemetery. And we now KNOW that they weren’t put up until between 1911 and 1924, by the Daughters of the Confederacy. They were erected as ugly warnings to black people to stay away. They need to come down. The Historic Wilmington Foundation agrees! Director Beth Rutledge said, "These artworks do not represent the values of the City of Wilmington or this organization. It is HWF's hope that the monuments will be relocated to a location where they may be preserved, interpreted, contextualized, and used expressly for educational purposes, rather than to continue to serve as visual public reminders of racial injustice." Now listen. The Confederacy lasted 4.5 years … One Tree Hill?? LASTED NINE! Let’s use our decade long love affair with modern day Wilmington to help push leaders like Mayor Bill Saffo to tell a more full and equal history. Sign the petition. Let’s take these icons of hatred down. And then @hilarieburton and I, along with the rest of our #OTHfam, will help raise funds for new memorials for real Wilmington heroes.

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on

