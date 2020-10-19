Actress Kirstie Alley says she is voting for Trump, responds to critics on Twitter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Actress Kirstie Alley says she is voting for President Donald Trump and is responding on Twitter to people critical of her decision.

She says she voted for Trump in 2016 because he is not a politician and will vote for him again in the upcoming election for the same reason.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it,” Alley tweeted.

Other celebrities responded on Twitter, including director Judd Apatow and actress Patricia Arquette.

Apatow’s tweet is a reference to actress Shelley Long, whose departure from “Cheers” cleared the way for the addition of Alley’s character, Rebecca Howe.

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

Well my vote for Biden canceled yours out. I have done my civic duty of the day. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 18, 2020

Alley responded by tweeting she couldn’t express her opinion without being attacked.

Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

She later told her followers to stick to their guns.

Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins💪💪💪😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020