Actress Kirstie Alley says she is voting for Trump, responds to critics on Twitter

Actress Kirstie Alley says she is voting for President Donald Trump and is responding on Twitter to people critical of her decision.
She says she voted for Trump in 2016 because he is not a politician and will vote for him again in the upcoming election for the same reason.
“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it,” Alley tweeted.
Other celebrities responded on Twitter, including director Judd Apatow and actress Patricia Arquette.
Apatow’s tweet is a reference to actress Shelley Long, whose departure from “Cheers” cleared the way for the addition of Alley’s character, Rebecca Howe.
Alley responded by tweeting she couldn’t express her opinion without being attacked.
She later told her followers to stick to their guns.