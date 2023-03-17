(WGHP) — Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60, according to TMZ.

Reddick is best known for starring as Baltimore police officer Cedric Daniels in the HBO series “The Wire”.

Many critics consider “The Wire” to be among the greatest television programs of all time.

Reddick also starred as Charon in the “John Wick” franchise and had roles in the television series “Lost”, “Oz”, “Bosch” and “Fringe”.

Reddick also worked as a video game voice actor appearing in popular titles such as the “Destiny” series and the “Horizon” series.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.