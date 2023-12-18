(WGHP) — A veteran television actor best known for lending his voice to a video game franchise has died after a fight with cancer.

On Monday, TMZ reported that James McCaffrey died on Sunday after a battle with multiple myeloma. Friends like “Entourage” star Kevin Dillon took to social media in remembrance of the late star.

Perhaps best known for voicing the titular Max Payne in Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games’ franchise, McCaffrey had a long television career with roles in shows like “Rescue Me,” “Revenge,” “Beautiful People,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “As the World Turns,” “Swift Justice,” “Civil Wars,” “Canterbury’s Law,” “Suits,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bluff City Law,” “She’s Gotta Have It.”

He was 65 and is survived by his wife and daughter.