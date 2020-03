Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Idris Elba posted on twitter Monday to confirm he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In the tweet, the "Luther" and "Thor" actor said "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus."

He then went on to say he would keep the public updated on his condition and urged people no to panic.

Elba received acclaim early in his career for his performance as Stringer Bell in HBO's "The Wire."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020