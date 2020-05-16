Comedic actor Fred Willard dies at 86

Fred Willard died peacefully on Friday night at 86, according to his daughter, Hope, and the Hollywood Reporter.

“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever,” Hope said.

Willard is known for playing clueless comic characters in multiple Christopher Guest mockumentaries, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and both “Anchorman” movies.

He received Emmy nominations three years in a row for playing Hank MacDougall on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” the conservative father-in-law of Brad Garrett’s Robert.

More recently, he received another Emmy nomination for playing Frank Dunphy, father of Ty Burrell’s Phil, on “Modern Family.”