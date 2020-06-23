Activists in the Piedmont Triad shift from protests to policy change

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Close to 100 protesters stopped traffic on University Parkway in Winston-Salem during rush hour Monday evening, blocking both lanes in front of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Organizers say it’s important these protests are followed by direct action with very specific requests.

“We’ve been trying to move with the momentum of protests into policy shifts and changes,” said Kiersti Phenow, with Hate Out of Winston.

For the last several weeks we’ve watched crowds of a hundred or more march on major highways and through neighborhoods.

Activists say now is the time to channel that energy into a more detailed purpose.

“It’s a bit of a distraction when you have people that are protesting and we are ecstatic over a statue coming down, but we also don’t have demands that come after that,” said Miranda Jones, with Hate Out of Winston.

Jones is one of the founders of Hate Out of Winston. The group successfully spearheaded efforts to move the Confederate statue out of downtown last year.

“It’s just one small step in terms of dismantling white supremacy,” Jones said.

She says the movement for racial justice is bigger than tearing down a statue though.

“A statue coming down is not challenging power, a statue coming down doesn’t mean that groups have demands, and so I think it’s important for us to go from statues coming down and move from that, from protest to policy,” Jones said.

Hate Out of Winston has four demands. The majority involve police reform and funding social programs.

Jones says the next step is making sure equity is more than a word on a piece of paper.

“A lot of times what’s happening is we are asking the wrong people for the right things, but we are not really targeting in our ask. Will Black lives still matter in September in November in October? So that’s what I think is important,” Jones said.