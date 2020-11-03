ACLU files lawsuit following conflict between crowd and law enforcement at March to the Polls rally in Graham

The ACLU announced on Monday night it has filed a lawsuit following Saturday’s events in Graham during a March to the Polls rally.

This comes hours after the Democratic Congressional Delegation sent a letter to the Justice Department asking them to look into the pepper-spraying of a crowd marching to the polls.

The ACLU and Democratic congressional leaders have claimed voter intimidation was the goal.

On Saturday, 15 people were arrested for charges ranging from resisting a public officer to failure to disperse and misdemeanor rioting.

The arrests came after Alamance County deputies and Graham police say they noticed a gas-powered generator in the crowd of hundreds, causing a fire risk.

When they tried to remove it, authorities say they were met with pushback from demonstrators.

Deputies say they gave three verbal warnings before deploying pepper spray.

Some voters who say they were already feeling the impacts of voter intimidation by opposing citizens intended to cast their ballots with the group — saying they felt safer.

Now they’re forced to make other plans to head to the polls tomorrow.

Reverend Gregory Drumwright, the organizer of Saturday’s march, is hosting another March to the Polls event which starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They’re going to be giving rides to the elderly and people living with disabilities.

Community activists are also on social media offering rides to people.

They will pick people up from home.

