GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A waiver has been submitted for the suspect in the deadly Greenville County school shooting to be tried as an adult, according to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

If this request is approved, then the 12-year-old would be tried as an adult.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 12-year-old shot and killed Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, 12, inside of Tanglewood Middle School on March 31.

The 12-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released because of his age, is being charged with murder and other weapon charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was found a short time later hiding underneath a deck of a home near the school. That’s where deputies said they took him into custody and recovered the gun.

In an incident report from the shooting, released under the Freedom of Information Act on April 27, the responding officer responded to what was believed to be a “gunshot in the hallway.”

In the incident report, the shooting is identified as “possibly gang-related.”

The time frame of when the request could be approved is not available at this time.

The suspect is currently being held in the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.