ACC Tournament gives Reidsville based family balloon business a rise

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you walk into the Greensboro Coliseum, you can feel the excitement of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

And thanks to a Reidsville based company, you can see the hype of the tournament before you sit down in the arena.

“We get to come through with balloons and add more color and make it a really cool environment. As soon as they walk into the Coliseum, it’s ‘They did this for us? This is exciting!’ They are excited to be here and be a part of it,” Halley Foye said.

Foye is a part of the family operated business Carolina Balloons. Her family has filled the lobbies and plaza level of every ACC Tournament held at the Greensboro Coliseum since 1999.

Foye joked she began learning the family craft from her baby stroller. Her sister, Alley Evans, said she can remember carrying balloons through the streets of the Lexington BBQ Festival.

“We would walk through the streets with balloons tied to our belt loops. We slept under tables, in cars and in box trucks,” Evans said.

“There were times growing up when they built a balloon wall. We would be behind it asleep,” Foye said. “Then when you get of age, you can’t take naps on the job.”

Building balloon walls, arches, and banners isn’t an easy job. It takes several days, lots of hours and plenty of travel to fulfill a plan that was months in the making.

“We divide up in teams and conquer,” Foye said. “We drive through three states in the middle of the night to do events. If it has to be done at 6 a.m., then we are doing it at 2 a.m.”

Depending on the size of the job, Carolina Balloons can go through 30,000 to 40,000 balloons.

You definitely hit that inflated number when you include the balloon drop at the ACC Tournament. While the balloon drop looks like a simple job when you are watching it on TV, it’s a nerve-racking experience for the person in charge.

“It’s very scary,” Foye said. “They all come off. Never had an issue. But one small wrong net weave, and it messes up the whole thing, and it’s live on TV.”

But in March 2020, Carolina Balloons didn’t have to be concerned about a balloon drop. The pandemic let the air out of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and out of the family business.

“We had to pivot,” Foye said.

Big corporate meetings were cancelled and building balloon features at well-known sporting events and high school proms didn’t happen.

Carolina Balloons turned to birthday parties, socially distanced drive thru parties and deliveries. The family even surprised Evans with a massive “just married” display after her wedding was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

A year later, Carolina Balloons believes business is slowly beginning to rise just like one of their helium filled balloons.

“We are still able to incorporate balloons into events just on a smaller scale,” Foye said. “It’s just great to see our clients again.”

Even at the Greensboro Coliseum, there are fewer displays.

But Carolina Balloons is just excited that this year’s balloon drop will happen, and the confetti will fly at the end of the 2021 ACC Mens’ Basketball Tournament.