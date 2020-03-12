ACC tournament canceled as coronavirus reaches Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ACC tournament has been canceled hours after officials said it would continue.

Officials released a statement to announce the cancellation, saying:

"Following additional consultation with the league's presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority."

There are now 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. Two of those cases are in Forsyth County.

