ACC commissioner says tournament will go on as coronavirus reaches Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC tournament will not get canceled, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday, the same day the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Triad.

"Hopefully we will not have to make another adjustment in the coming few days," Swofford said, adding that if it becomes necessary, the ACC will do so.

When asked if this could mean Greensboro would have priority in hosting the tournament in the future, Swofford said he does not know.

"On a personal basis, my heart bleeds for Greensboro," he said. "The decision we have made will have quite an impact on this city. And this is where we were founded. This is where we live. This is where 27 ACC men's tournaments have been played and 20 or so women's tournaments as well and a lot of NCAA first and second rounds and even final four."

The update came on the heels of a Wednesday night announcement that attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum will be limited for the remainder of the men's basketball tournament because of concerns over coronavirus.

The ACC said in a statement Wednesday night:

"In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament.

"After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present."

The NCAA has also limited attendance for the upcoming Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

There are now 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. Two of those cases are in Forsyth County.

