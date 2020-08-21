ABSS addresses ‘Zoom bombing’ during first week of school

BURLINGTON — Disruptions within e-learning spaces have been a recent concern for teachers, parents and local school districts.

“Zoom bombing” is a recent term defined as an unwanted disruptive intrusion by internet trolls or hackers during a video call. School districts nationwide are experiencing this problem as teachers and students participate in distance learning due to coronavirus concerns.

Alamance-Burlington School System had a dozen instances of Zoom bombing during its first four days of the school year. Many parents shared their concerns over this virtual safety hazard.

“It’s alarming to see that these folks can get access and can do whatever they want to do,” Chris Ross said.

Ross has two children in the Alamance-Burlington School System. Although, neither of his children’s classes have been compromised, knowing people can do so is very concerning.

“There was one in our district that I’d heard about where there was a man who had exposed himself on the front side of him just as the call started — I think it was for middle students and they had to shut down the class immediately,” Ross said.

The ABSS chief technology officer told FOX8 security measures are in place for teachers like default settings that could give them the option of locking down the virtual classroom as well as creating a waiting room to confirm each student’s email authentication.

Latasha Hatfield, an ABSS parent, agrees with those types of security options to avoid hacks.

“That would be awesome, so that way we can narrow what’s going on and who’s doing it,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield says e-learning already has its challenges and Zoom bombing only creates more to worry about.

“Everything is brand new and then to have people come in and be able to bomb the Zooming with all of this negativity stuff is very overwhelming,” Hatfield said.

The school district says teachers are stressing to their students to not share links or passwords with outsiders.