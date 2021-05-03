About a dozen officers, deputies on scene after crash on US 421 in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — About a dozen officers were on scene after a crash on U.S. 421 in Forsyth County.

The crash happened Monday morning near the exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem.

In addition to about a dozen Winston-Salem police officers and Forsyth County deputies, there was also a ladder fire truck and an ambulance.

FOX8 Reporter Daniel Pierce was able to identify one privately-owned, four-door vehicle with significant damage to the front and back driver’s side.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

It is unclear exactly what led to the response.

