About 500 new jobs coming to Piedmont Triad International Airport tenants

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of new jobs have arrived and are on their way to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Already the Piedmont Triad International Airport boasted about 8,600 jobs. Now, the area will see about 500 more, according to Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director.

“Two of our major tenants – FedEx and HAECO – are adding employees,” Baker said. “These two companies already employ a significant number of people, and that number is growing.”

HAECO Americas, one of the world’s largest providers of aircraft maintenance and repair

services, has announced plans to hire another 150 to 200 people as they work to get more aircraft mechanics.

Another 350 new jobs came to FedEx Express.

“The FedEx Express Mid-Atlantic Hub at PTI has recently added approximately 350 new employees to support an expanded schedule of daytime flights at the hub. The new jobs at FedEx will bring total employment to more than 1,000 workers, and will include part-time, full-time and management positions,” according to Tom Maxwell, managing director at the FedEx Express Mid-Atlantic hub.

Paul Mengert, the chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, said, “We are very encouraged by the job growth at HAECO and at the Fed-Ex Mid-Atlantic Hub, which appears to be driven by the increasing demand for expedited delivery service.”

As passenger service begins to recover with states reopening, HAECO is readying for increased demand.

“HAECO has created a new website – HAECOisHiring.com – to help educate and guide those

interested in a career with HAECO, as well as a longstanding training partnership with Guilford

Technical Community College,” Collins said. “We are committed to creating a career path for

people who want to grow into these jobs.”

Despite the pandemic, the airport saw cargo traffic rise by nearly 30% in February of 2021 compared to February 2020.

“Cargo is one of the sectors where we expect to see a good amount of job growth in the coming years,” Baker said. “Because of our location, highway access and available land, the airport is

well-positioned to take advantage of that growth.”