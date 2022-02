Looking for a playful cat to rule your world?

We first introduced you to Atwood in December, and he’s still looking for a home! This boy is a total sweetheart and he really deserves a home.

He really likes to play, but he’d probably do best in a home without other cats or children.

Atwood really wants to be the center of attention! And who can blame him, don’t we all love to be the center of attention?

If you’d like to meet Atwood, give Feral Cat Assistance a call at (336) 378-0878.