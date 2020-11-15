A Special Blend in Greensboro closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Special Blend in Greensboro is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the coffee shop on social media.

The full statement is provided below:

“Hi Greensboro, We decided after hearing word back from one of our employees who tested positive for COVID-19 that we think it is best to close, clean and regroup. We plan on possibly opening back up Wednesday if we decide that is best.We are taking every pre-caution in order to reopen until to insure the best time to reopen. Thank you! -Store Manager”