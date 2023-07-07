FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Franklinville’s history is crumbling.

Thursday evening one of the sanctuary walls at Franklinville United Methodist Church collapsed. Church members and town residents rushed to the scene to figure out what the noise was and see the damage for themselves.

“Total heartbreak,” said Sue Saunders. She was supposed to change the marquee in front of the church around 8 p.m. with the church’s new pastor’s name but decided she would do it Friday morning.

That’s around the same time the wall crumbled, sending bricks through the front lawn, shattering stained glass windows, and smashing air conditioning units.

The collapse leaves a hole in the heart of the Franklinville community, and for Saunders, who is a member of the church for 70 years and counting.

“I used to play the piano and I would sit down and play and it sounded terrible but they always told me how good it was so it was just a wonderful experience to grow up in,” said Saunders.

She remembers summer bible studies and the kind adults who guided her on her life path. Saunders was one of many residents to stop, stare, and offer a helping hand on Friday afternoon.

Franklin Hancock and Perry Conner couldn’t take their eyes off the church while thinking about its history.

“We don’t have the same appreciation, we tend to tear down things and build new ones so when stuff lasts a couple hundred years that’s kind of rare,” said Conner.

Hancock stared at the condemned sign now taped to the door and the gaping hole.

“I couldn’t believe it, it’s hard to believe,” said Hancock.

Conner moved back to Franklinville in 2001 and bought the house across the street from the church. He didn’t realize something was wrong Thursday night until he heard sirens.

Friday afternoon firefighters extended their ladders to get a bird’s eye view of the damage. Structural engineers walked through the building with hard hats to survey it.

Another large portion of the building fell Friday afternoon, including the ceiling, shattering more of Saunders’s beloved stained glass windows.

“It breaks my heart to see them gone, but we’ll put it back,” said Saunders.

Faith leaders say the building is a cornerstone of the community, but the real church is so much bigger.

This Sunday was supposed to be Reverend Michele Hill’s first service in front of the congregation.

“We talked about it [Thursday] night, I said we’re having communion on Sunday and I didn’t want it to get brushed aside, it’s a way for this community to come together,” said Hill.

They plan to host a service Sunday morning in Franklinville’s park, reminding everyone this is the time to have faith.

“We’ll just have to take it a day at a time and step by step,” said Saunders. “We’ve been dealt this and now we have to deal with it.”

Franklinville Fire Department’s chief tells FOX8 they still don’t know what caused the wall to collapse.

It’s up to a structural engineer at this point to determine if the building needs to be demolished.