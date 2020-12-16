A passionate plea for peace at 18-year-old’s vigil in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Communities across Greensboro have been plagued by violence this year.

Over the weekend, the city reached a record 60 homicides when 18-year-old Christina Jones was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Police are still searching for the teen’s killer.

Tuesday night, Jones’ family made a passionate plea for peace at the corner of South Street and Ogden Street, where she was gunned down Saturday afternoon.

Photos and memories of the young woman now cover the ground where she took some of her last breaths.

“To know Christina is to know a smiling child. She was happy all the time,” said Fatima Gilbert, Jones’ cousin.

Jones’ family embraced their community and gathered in prayer to remember the smiling teen and express frustration at what’s happening in the neighborhood.

“So heart wrenching that people are playing God and taking children’s lives,” Gilbert said.

It’s been a record-setting year for homicides in the city and arrests have only been made in about half of the cases.

“Y’all took somebody’s child. Y’all took memories from us and please come forward and show your face,” Gilbert said.

Dozens of people showed up for Jones just days after her killing, and as the crowd’s balloons floated high her family sent a warning to those responsible to remember who is looking down on them.

“If they don’t come forward, I will say to them God have mercy on your soul because judgment day will find you,” Gilbert said.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information that can help solve Jones’ murder.