A newly discovered comet will be visible late Friday, Saturday

Look up this weekend to see Comet NEOWISE.

It will be visible low on the horizon at dusk on Friday and around dawn and dusk on Saturday.

The comet is a large chunk of ice, flying through the sky.

NASA says observers will see a tail behind the comet and that it takes thousands of years for Comet NEOWISE to make a trip around the sun.

For people to be able to see the comet, the sun needs to be a very low angle.

That’s why it will be easiest to see it very early and very late in the day.

You’ll also have to look low on the horizon to get a good look at the comet since it won’t be high in the sky.

In the pre-dawn hours, look northeast to see it, and at dusk, look northwest.