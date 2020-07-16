A man is venturing 4,000 miles from coast to coast on a scooter, all for a good cause

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One man is taking a cross-country road trip — on a scooter, KOLR reports.

Graham Pollard said he plans to traverse 4,000 miles coast to coast across the United States, all with the help of trusty scooter that maxes out at a top speed of 18.6 mph.

Pollard said the mission is to raise money for William Lawrence Camp in New Hampshire, a summer camp that, like many others, shut down amid the pandemic.

“I’ve always loved electric scooters,” Pollard told KOLR. “I didn’t own one or anything, but I would rent one when I went to the city. It’s more of a challenge to do something unique that no one’s ever done before going any long distance riding with these, especially not across country or anything of that length.”

Pollard has set up a website so people can track the journey. As of Thursday, he was in Missouri.

All in all, he expects the trip to take up to two months.