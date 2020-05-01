A handful of students remain on Triad college campuses as semester ends

As the spring semester comes to a close, only a handful of students remain on Triad college campuses.

“For the past few weeks, I can say campus has been like a zombie apocalypse. It’s dead to the point where the spirit of the students is gone,” University of North Carolina Greensboro student Jade Johanna Boone said.

Amber Gross is a senior nutrition student. She is one of several students still living in UNCG residence halls.

“I have an autoimmune condition and at the time they were asking us to move out, to move everything out, and it would be a while before we could even come back. I was in a flare, so I couldn’t get home,” she said.

She said she wouldn’t be able to make the trip home to Florida alone and the university allowed her to stay.

“I was panicked at the beginning, like I didn’t really want to come near anybody,“ she said. “I watched everybody move out, and parents come in a rush, it was really chaotic.”

Gross plans to drive home next week. Other students are hopeful the campus will be full again next semester.

“I was saddened to see a lot of my friends graduating and don’t get to celebrate. That’s really where my heart goes out is they’re not able to celebrate and finish their senior year,” Mahssiah Jamir said.

UNCG expects to open campus for the fall semester with some changes, including limiting some gatherings and having more students take classes online.

A representative for Winston-Salem State University said the college only has six students still living on campus.