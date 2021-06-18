A Greensboro comfort food staple and a new locally owned boutique among 4 new businesses coming to Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Management announced four new businesses opening in Friendly Center over the course of the next year.

“The new retailers play nicely into the property management’s strategy of providing the community with a convenient mix of retail and eatery uses,” management says in their released statement.

The four new businesses opening will be Ben’s Boyz, Buff City Soap, Pink Poppy Shoppe, and a new Starbucks location.

Ben’s Boyz is a popular food truck providing comfort food to the Triad, and now they’ve expanded from their truck to a brick-and-mortar location. It opened on June 1.

Buff City Soap is being opened beside the Lane Bryant in fall of 2021. They specialize in natural, plant-based soap products. They are a franchise, being opened by a local franchisee.

Pink Poppy Shoppe will open in July 2021. It is a local, woman-owned boutique specializing in affordable women’s apparel and gifts.

Starbucks will be opening a new free-standing café with a drive-thru across from the Belk Home Store, with a target of opening in Spring of 2022.

“We are so excited about the variety of retailers joining Friendly Center over the next 12 months,” said Sandi Malcom, Friendly Center General Manager. “Not only do these retailers bring new niches within our retail and dining categories but we are thrilled to offer our shoppers a collection of unique locally owned businesses and national favorites. Our goal is to provide a convenient shopping experience and to continually evolve our tenant mix to meet the demands of the community we serve.”