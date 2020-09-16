‘A great young man’: Southwestern Randolph High School student dies in ATV crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County family is in mourning after their son died in an ATV crash.

Mason Long, a student at Southwestern Randolph HIgh School, was riding ATVs with friends at about noon on Sunday when he got in a wreck and the ATV overturned.

Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey called Mason a “great person who was loved by many people.

Below is the full statement from Superintendent Gainey.

I was very sorry to hear about the passing of Mason Long, a student at Southwestern Randolph High School. Mason was a great person who was loved by many people. My thoughts and prayers are with Mason’s family during this difficult time. Also, the students and staff members of Southern Randolph High School, as well as the surrounding community, are in my thoughts and prayers. Our school system lost a great young man in Mason Long. I want to thank all of staff members who have been involved in providing support for the students and staff members at the school during this time.”