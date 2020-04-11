A final wish: Renowned NC surgeon to be buried in scrubs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Loved ones are granting a final wish for a Charlotte surgeon known for his innovation and compassion. When he’s laid to rest on Monday, he’ll be wearing the outfit that meant the most to him: His scrubs.

A legend in the medical field, Dr. Francis Robicsek, 94, passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2020 of natural causes.

His loss was not only felt in the Charlotte community, but all around the world.

“He was a larger than life figure. I think he’s one of the giants in terms of our community here in greater Charlotte region. I think his direct impact on medical care and not just heart surgery, but just the coordination of how care ought to be delivered,” said Dr. Jeffery Rose, the President of Atrium Health.

The doctor called Charlotte home when he moved here in his early 30s. Some of his accolades include his medical innovation, being a seven-time author, hundreds of medical and scientific articles published and his creation of new surgical procedures.

“He was internationally known as an innovative, caring heart surgeon, who possessed a deep passion for the history, culture, and people of the world. Most importantly, he deeply loved his family and wanted to help others,” Dr. Robicsek’s obituary reads.

Dr. Rose says Robiscek’s dedication to his patients was clear.

“Regardless of social station, race, ability to pay–any of those issues, those were never issues for Frances.”

His passion for his profession remained clear, even in his very last request. He wanted to be laid to rest in his medical scrubs.

“Only Frances would come up with that very practical and appropriate way that we would all remember him,” Dr. Rose said.

Rose added that even during this pandemic, he’s confident that Dr. Robiscek would have been a calming influence during this chaotic time.

“I think he would tell us to keep going, to keep our chins up, we’ll get through it if we work together, we’ll see the light. His message would be one of optimism.”