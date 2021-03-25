A Country Store Killing: Who was Tom Fogleman?

Plenty of people in the Snow Camp community knew of Tom Fogleman, but mostly through their brief interactions with him at his family’s country store.
In episode II of A Country Store Killing, we learn about who Tom was in his early days – as well as his final ones – from the people who knew him best.
