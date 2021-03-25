A Country Store Killing: The investigation is reborn

The case of Tom Fogleman’s murder has been assigned to several investigators since January 2002.
This year, a new detective – who had never heard of the case – has become the latest hope for Tom’s family to get the answers they’ve been waiting for since that day.
We introduce you to her in episode III of A Country Store Killing.
