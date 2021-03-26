A Country Store Killing: The impact of Tom’s unsolved murder

In episode IV of A Country Store Killing, we hear from Tom’s family regarding the lasting impact his unsolved murder has had on them through the years.

From seeing his body at the crime scene, to cleaning up the spot where he was killed, those closest to Tom are making what could be a final plea for answers.

Podcast

Other FOX8 original podcasts

