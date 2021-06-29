‘A beautiful God loving kid who was nice to everyone’: Vigil held in Oak Ridge for victims of deadly drunk driving crash

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A vigil was held in Oak Ridge on Monday night for the victims of a deadly crash over the weekend.

Jefferey Robert Jones,19, of High Point, and Zach Porter Williamson,19, of Greensboro, were mourned as dozens of people reflected on their lives.

On Friday night, they were in a truck on Williard Road when the driver, Jacob Stevens, 18, of Greensboro, went off the road and hit a utility pole, according to highway patrol.

There were two survivors.

Stevens faces the following charges:

two counts of felony death by motor vehicle

one count of felony inflicting serious bodily injury

driving while impaired

provisional driving while impaired

underage consumption

reckless driving

Jeffrey’s dad, Bob Jones, said his son was academic and an athlete.

He played tennis and was a member of the swim team. He was a proud mountaineer at West Virginia University as well.

“I’ll never forget the day…after having two girls, Jeff was born. We didn’t know the sex of any of our children. Jeff was born, and I must have done 50 cartwheels. I…bought cigars to give to all the doctors, and I remember those times because I was so happy I had a son. Just a beautiful God loving kid who was nice to everyone,” Bob said.