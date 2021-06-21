A $10 ticket leads to ‘jumbo’ prize for Davidson County man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

RALEIGH – Mario Paniagua Garcia of Thomasville is the latest winner of a Jumbo Bucks $1 million top prize.

He purchased his lucky $10 ticket from the Cross Road Curb Market on Blair Street in Thomasville and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He opted for the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Jumbo Bucks launched in April with eight top prizes of $1 million. Four top prizes remain to be won!

Ticket sales from scratch-off games like Jumbo Bucks make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $9.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

NC Lottery release

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter