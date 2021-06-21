A $10 ticket leads to ‘jumbo’ prize for Davidson County man

RALEIGH – Mario Paniagua Garcia of Thomasville is the latest winner of a Jumbo Bucks $1 million top prize.

He purchased his lucky $10 ticket from the Cross Road Curb Market on Blair Street in Thomasville and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He opted for the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Jumbo Bucks launched in April with eight top prizes of $1 million. Four top prizes remain to be won!

Ticket sales from scratch-off games like Jumbo Bucks make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $9.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section. NC Lottery release