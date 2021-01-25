High-risk military beneficiaries 16 and older can now receive COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg has begun vaccinating high-risk military beneficiaries over the age of 16.

Fort Bragg medical officials are continuing to vaccinate individuals 65 and older, as well as immediate response forces, contingency forces, soldiers deploying within 90 days and essential workers.

All qualified beneficiaries will receive an appointment via automated phone call, officials say. The call will provide that person with a day, time slot, and location (either Womack Hospital or Sports USA) for vaccination.

The following conditions place a beneficiary within the category of high-risk:

o Cancer

o Chronic kidney disease

o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

o Down Syndrome

o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or

cardiomyopathies

o Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ

transplant

o Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

o Pregnancy

o Sickle Cell Disease

o Type 2 Diabetes

o Anyone over the age of 65

If you are unable to attend your appointed time slot, officials say you may receive vaccination any time on the day of your appointed time slot.

Fort Bragg has established a COVID-19 vaccine information line, which can be reached at 910-907-1000.