94-year-old man dead, woman flown to hospital after crashing into home in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a house blocks away from their home, according to police.

At about 8:24 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle crashed into a home on Piedmont Way in Burlington.

A 94-year-old man was driving. He died at the scene.

A 96-year-old woman, the driver’s wife, was riding as a passenger and was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

One person was in the house at the time. The person inside was not hurt.

The house has major structural damage and will need to be supported before the car can be moved.