911 calls detail terrifying moments from fatal party bus shooting in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pure terror unfolded as a party bus took a wrong turn Friday night. Monday, the 911 calls from the moments of a fatal party bus shooting in Guilford County were released.

FOX8 learned that there was more than one gun on that bus and that the gunfight derived from an altercation between one of the victims and the suspect, who is now in serious condition at a hospital, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

“Somebody got shot. Several people got shot,” one caller said.

The shooting unfolded Friday evening as the bus was traveling from Durham to Charlotte.

“Somebody was shooting, somebody was shooting. I was down here on 85 south,” one caller said.

“The dude said, ‘pull the bus over.’ I heard the [expletive] gun cock. I opened the door. When he got off the bus, he started shooting,” another caller said.

Willie Johnston, the owner of Clipper Gang Elite Transportation and victim Keyshawn Cooley’s father, is believed to have been driving that bus Friday night.

“I got a party bus and I had some passengers and one of the guys started shooting. I ran away from the bus and I don’t know what happened, man. My son is on the bus and my nephew. Please!” he is heard saying in a 911 call.

Ten to 12 rounds of ammo were reportedly fired between the suspect and at least one of the victims.

Cooley and Randy Hargraves, of Durham, died as a result.

“He got out, he started shooting towards the back,” a caller said.

While police have not released the suspect’s name to the public, the driver described the shooter as the man who rented out the party bus.

“He got on a red jumpsuit… I got his information because he rented the party bus,” the driver told dispatchers. “He’s black with a red jumpsuit on. He looked in his 20s.”

Cooley’s aunt and Johnston’s sister, who goes by Alisha, spoke to FOX8’s sister station, CBS17, in Raleigh. She told them, while her brother was unhurt physically, the mental scars left behind will never vanish.

“He is extremely traumatized — he watched his son take his last breath and was there when he lost his best friend, so no, he’s not OK,” she said.

Cooley’s family is remembering Cooley as a loving father, friend and loved one.

“Keyshawn’s smile was something we looked forward to on a daily basis, it was our sunshine and the sun hasn’t shined since he left us,” Alisha said.

Police are not releasing any suspect information currently as the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is in custody but has not been formally arrested as he is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries. There’s no word on a motive at this time.