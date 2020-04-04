90-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus after living in nursing home with first deadly outbreak in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A 90-year-old woman from the life care center in Washington contracted COVID-19 and was almost near death, but she bounced back and returned to good health.

90-year-old Geneva Wood was sure she was taking her last breaths.

"I just didn't have any energy, just wanted to be left alone,” Wood said. "I said to the doctor, ‘this is the end. I'm not gonna make it, and I want to see my family.’”

Doctors called her family in to say their final goodbyes.

"They called and said that her lungs were filling with fluid and her oxygen levels were all over the place fluctuating, and…they didn't think that she was going to make it,” said Cami Neidigh, Wood’s daughter.

Wood had just survived a stroke, but for rehab she was sent to a nursing home.

"After I had the stroke, they sent me there for therapy there because I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything…so all I could do was jabber, and they taught me to live again," Wood said.

Then suddenly she was dying. Not from a stroke but from contracting covid-19.

It turned out wood's nursing home was the first place in America to have a major deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"She had been fighting so hard, you know, coming back from a stroke…to be taken down by a virus. It was kind of cruel,” Neidigh said.

The strong-willed feisty great grandmother who had survived dozens of flus, the depression and World War II was a mere shell of herself.

But then she fought back.

"It's been exhausting and it's great to be home. And I love it here. This is one of the things I fought for was to be able to be with my kids. To be able to give them a hug or a kick or whatever they needed,” Wood said.