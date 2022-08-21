GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that it is believed that a suspect or suspects did the shooting from outside of the home.

It is unclear at this time exactly how the child was shot and we’ll have more information as it develops.

This remains an active investigation.