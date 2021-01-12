9-year-old girl struck by gunshot while in bedroom in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have cleared the scene after a 9-year-old girl was shot when someone opened fire on a Winston-Salem home, according to police.

At about 10:09 p.m Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Through investigation, officers determined that four people had been in the home when an unknown person fired several shots into the home.

One round went through a bedroom window and hit a 9-year-old girl in the foot.

No one else at the home was hurt.

The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday morning, police said they are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.